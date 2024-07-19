84º
Join Insider

Local News

Route 8 Donuts returns to Christiansburg

A town favorite donut shop has made its return to Christiansburg

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Route 8 Donuts, Christiansburg, Donuts

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Route 8 Donuts in Christiansburg has opened their doors again with new owners selling a variety of homemade cake and yeast donuts from an old family recipe.

They said after their first two weeks of being open, the reception from folks in town has been great.

“Really, I had no idea how quickly this would take off because of that pre-existing love for Route 8 Donuts,” said Brian and Janelle Yoder, the new owners of Route 8 Donuts. “We didn’t know what we were tapping in to, but it’s really been a huge thing and we didn’t expect that.”

They said almost every day they are selling out of donuts, so make sure if you’re planning to stop by to get there early!

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos