Route 8 Donuts returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Route 8 Donuts in Christiansburg has opened their doors again with new owners selling a variety of homemade cake and yeast donuts from an old family recipe.

They said after their first two weeks of being open, the reception from folks in town has been great.

“Really, I had no idea how quickly this would take off because of that pre-existing love for Route 8 Donuts,” said Brian and Janelle Yoder, the new owners of Route 8 Donuts. “We didn’t know what we were tapping in to, but it’s really been a huge thing and we didn’t expect that.”

They said almost every day they are selling out of donuts, so make sure if you’re planning to stop by to get there early!