VSP issues senior alert for missing 82-year old man last seen in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police issued an alert early Saturday morning regarding a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen in Rockbridge County.

According to VSP, the man, who has been identified as George Lemay, is 5′7 170 pounds with gray hair.

Lemay was last seen on July 17 at 1:00 a.m. at milepost 178 on Interstate 81 in his vehicle. We’re told he is possibly wearing blue jeans, steel-toe boots, a blue and red flannel sweatshirt, and a greenish-brown sweatshirt underneath. We’re told he is possibly driving a tan 1998 Ford F-150 Pickup with Vermont temporary registration plate W00840J.

We’re also told he is supposed to have a cat and dog in the vehicle. Lemay suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by VSP.

PLEASE CONTACT VIRGINIA STATE POLICE--SALEM DIVISION 6 [24/7 DISPATCH] WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 540/444-7798, OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE WEBSITE - https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/