RURAL RETREAT, Va. – No injuries were reported after a small plane crash in Rural Retreat Sunday Morning, according to the manager of Mountain Empire Airport.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the only person on board was the pilot, who is uninjured.

Recommended Videos

The airport manager told 10 News that the plane, which was a Cessna 185, was totaled.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The incident remains under investigation.