JD Vance is coming to Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – All eyes are on Southwest Virginia as Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will be at Radford University late Monday night.

39-year-old JD Vance is already making history as the first millennial on a major party ticket. Now, Southwest Virginia voters can hear from him firsthand at his campaign rally at the Dedmond Center at Radford University.

10 News spoke with Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard, who represents Radford and other parts of the New River Valley. He says he’ll be at the rally later and he believes Vance’s small-town background will connect with voters here.

“What I hope they walk away with is just hearing and understanding that personal story that Senator Vance. Hopefully that resonates with them. They hear that message from the party on the national level and they can get behind this ticket one way or another,” said Ballard.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith said Vance’s visit to Southwest Virginia is key for the 2024 presidential race.

“I can’t tell you how many more times the ticket will be here but I think they are coming to Southwest Virginia because they know how important southwest Virginia is in winning Virginia and winning the presidency,” said Griffith.

Meanwhile, this is one of the first rallies since Former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Secret Service and police will be on site tonight at Radford University’s rally.

10 News was told preparations were underway as early as Thursday with Secret Service canvassing the site.

They are no stranger to the Dedman Center either. Former President Donald Trump stopped by here during his campaign in 2016.

Former Police Officer and Criminologist Tod Burke said that security will be on high alert. Burke said police agencies will be communicating with each other.

He also said that the location of tonight’s rally is an indoor venue opposed to an open air-venue from Trump’s rally.

Burke said outdoor venues are very complicated and dangerous.

<” They make the candidate very vulnerable to any sniper, to any event. But it also makes the public extremely vulnerable. Here, at least when you have an indoor venue you can vet as much as you can the people coming into it through certain security measures,” said Burke.

Radford Police said they’ll be working in partnership with Radford University, regional partners and VSP to prepare, plan and provide security.