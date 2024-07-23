15 dogs in deplorable conditions seized from Lynchburg home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Animal Control responded to a complaint of animal hoarding in a home on Shaffer Street on July 9.

LAC said that upon arrival, officers found 15 dogs and a pet bird living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions. They were immediately seized and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society for evaluation and care. The property was later condemned due to its hazardous state.

Authorities said the woman holding the animals was identified as 54-year-old Ashley Owen. She was charged with 5 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty on July 22.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball at {434) 455- 6105 or Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or enter an anonymous tip online here.