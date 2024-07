A gas leak has temporarily shut down part of Lake Vista Drive in Forest, according to the Forest Fire Department.

FOREST, Va. – A gas leak has temporarily shut down part of Lake Vista Drive in Forest, according to the Forest Fire Department.

The fire department said it was alerted about the leak at about 9 a.m. and is still at the scene along with a gas company.

We’re told crews conducted an air monitoring test and no hazardous levels were found.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.