Thousands attend JD Vance rally at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. – Thousands of people from across Virginia came out to see Republican Vice Presidential nominee, JD Vance speak at a rally on Monday.

Some people lined up for the event as early as 11 a.m. when Vance was not scheduled to take the stage until 6 p.m.

Many people who attended the rally said they were excited to learn more about Vance, especially because of his background growing up in small town Appalachia.

“At first, I wasn’t sure who he was, but I knew of him. Then I realized he was the one from that movie, Hill Billy Elegy. Because of my life, I really felt what he went through,” said Michelle Howell from Austinville.

“He seems to me so far to have lots of family values, which is important to me,” said Sharon Benson from Roanoke.

After Vance’s speech, many people said they were very pleased with Vance, especially his views on parent choice, securing the border and bringing jobs back to America.