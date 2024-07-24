Bedford County seeking public's assistance in locating missing 13-year-old boy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy who was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the office.
The boy, who has been identified as Kendrick Bryant, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved dark shirt and possibly left on foot, we’re told.
Authorities say Bryant also goes by Kenny or Buddha.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.