Bedford County seeking public's assistance in locating missing 13-year-old boy

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

(BCSO 2024)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy who was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the office.

The boy, who has been identified as Kendrick Bryant, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved dark shirt and possibly left on foot, we’re told.

Authorities say Bryant also goes by Kenny or Buddha.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

