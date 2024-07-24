Henry County proposes improvements for US-220 and other local roads

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Henry County is looking to improve US-220 and other local roads with significant changes aimed at enhancing safety, improving traffic flow and more.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to submit three projects to VDOT for funding through the Smart Scale program. The vote was unanimous.

The Smart Scale is a process that the Department of Transportation uses to asses transportation-related projects in an effort to address critical transportation needs. In doing so, they consider multiple factors including, improved safety, reduced congestion, increased accessibility, contribution to economic development and the impact on the environment.

The most prioritized project is the reconstruction of the intersection of U.S. 220 South and Route 87 using a “Continuous Green T” (CGT) design to move traffic safely and efficiently through the intersection.

A diagram of the CGT design. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The project coincides with similar initiatives in nearby areas to improve safety along U.S. 220 South from the Route 58 bypass to the North Carolina Border.

A group of local business and education leaders recently have been lobbying lawmakers to seek enhancement of the southbound lanes on U.S. 220 to eliminate safety hazards for commuters and commercial freight, primarily along the Blue Ridge Innovation Corridor.

Two other projects have also been approved, including the widening of 0.85 miles of Barrows Mill Road to improve access to nearby sites, and converting a two-way stop at Dillons Fork Road and The Great Road to a roundabout.