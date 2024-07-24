81º
Man charged with six counts of Arson in connection with fires that occurred in Downtown Roanoke

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

(ROCI Fire Marshal 2024)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been charged with six counts of arson after an investigation into fires that occurred in the downtown area of Roanoke in the last 30 days, according to the Roanoke City Fire Marshal.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Quinton Gifford and he is charged with three counts of arson of a vehicle and three counts of arson of property less than $1000 in value, we’re told.

Gifford is currently being held in the Roanoke City Jail with no bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-853-2795

