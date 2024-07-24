Man shot in vehicle in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man was shot in Halifax County early Monday evening, according to the police department.

Halifax Police Department said they received a call from the area of 584 N Main Street reporting that someone was shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk of Elam Street suffering from a gunshot wound. A bystander called 911 and began first aid on the victim. Officers ensured the surrounding area was safe and stayed with the man until rescue personnel arrived.

HPD spoke to the victim and said he stated he was in his car at the end of Hedderly Street when two men approached him on foot and shot into his vehicle. Officers were then dispatched and attempted to track the subjects. Upon searching, a juvenile man was found that matched the description of one of the subjects. Sources say a gun was recovered that appeared to be hidden on the property. A large quantity of narcotics were also found, as well as an empty gun holster.

The victim was eventually taken to Duke Medical Center. He remains in stable condition.

Authorities said this appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Sgt. Florence of the Halifax Police Department (434)476-2526