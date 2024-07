HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg have confirmed a tornado did occur Wednesday night, we’re told.

The conclusion was made after the team assessed damages from Wednesday night’s severe storms in Halifax Thursday.

The findings right now are preliminary and a final assessment including rating and path will be completed later today.

We will have updates, as they come in.