77º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Damage reported after dangerous storms in Halifax County Wednesday evening

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Halifax County, Debris, Damage, Storms

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There have been reports of damages and road closures after strong storms that went through Halifax County Wednesday evening, 10 News has learned.

Radar (WSLS)

In the radar pictured every white circle you see from Henry Co. to Halifax Co. is an indicator of some wind damage. There have been six reports so far.

Roads have been closed due to downed power lines and trees. A tornado has not been confirmed but we’ve learned that the National Weather Service will likely send out a survey team to investigate the area on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos