Damage reported after dangerous storms in Halifax County Wednesday evening

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There have been reports of damages and road closures after strong storms that went through Halifax County Wednesday evening, 10 News has learned.

Radar (WSLS)

In the radar pictured every white circle you see from Henry Co. to Halifax Co. is an indicator of some wind damage. There have been six reports so far.

Roads have been closed due to downed power lines and trees. A tornado has not been confirmed but we’ve learned that the National Weather Service will likely send out a survey team to investigate the area on Thursday.