Miracle Treat Day raising money for Carilion Children’s

DALEVILLE, Va. – It’s the sweetest day of the year: Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen!

When customers buy their favorite blizzard at DQ locations across Southwest Virginia, one dollar or more will be donated to Carilion Children’s Hospital through a partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.

You can head to Dairy Queen locations in Daleville, Salem, Rocky Mount, Ferrum or Pearisburg to participate. The money raised goes towards life-saving equipment, resources and education.

The best part? It helps children in your local community.

All funds stay local and benefit kids right here in Southwest Virginia,” said Macy Ware, the program director for Children’s Miracle Network of Southwest and Central Virginia.

Daleville Dairy Queen Co-owners Harry and Khush Patel want to thank their customers.

“They make a big difference just to donate a little bit,” said Khush Patel.

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised about $50,000 for Carilion Children’s. During its 40-year sponsorship, Dairy Queen has raised more than $175 million nationwide to support Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.