VDOE to hold conversation on cell phone-free education in Roanoke County

Roanoke County School officials say they are aware of the social media post and the potential threat.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education will be holding a Commonwealth Conversation on July 31 in Roanoke County to talk with locals about the future of cell phone-free education.

The conversation is set to take place at Northside High School at 4 p.m. VDOE is inviting parents, educators, and community members to share their thoughts on the best ways to achieve cell phone-free education in Virginia, as well as address the increasing evidence of the impact cell phone and social media usage has on education and the mental health of students.

Recommended Videos

Governor Glenn Youngkin has led significant efforts to remove cell phones from the classroom as much as possible, including Executive Order 33, which allows a plan to be drafted for a cell phone-free education. Roanoke County Public Schools have already worked on updating their policies after this order was passed.

If you would like to join in on the conversation, you can register here.