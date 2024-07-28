86º
Woman injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was shot early morning on Sunday, July 28.

Authorities said Roanoke police responded to a report of a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Chapman Ave SW. Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman who was attempting to drive herself to the hospital. She was taken for treatment by Roanoke Fire/EMS for a non-life-threatening injury.

Sources say all evidence indicated it occurred at a residence within the area, and that there is no active threat to the public.

This incident is still under investigation and no other details are to be released at this time.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

