Covington's Moose Lodge donates laptop to catch predators

COVINGTON, Va. – A community effort to catch criminals. Covington’s Moose Lodge has partnered with the Safe Surfin Foundation to donate a laptop to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The $3,000 computer will be used by investigators to catch sexual predators.

“Predators are being more and more prevalent online than ever before,” president of the Safe Surfin Foundation Eddie Worth said.

Those involved with the project hope this makes the job easier and ultimately keeps kids safer online.

“The Moose is a family fraternity, so we want to have a safe environment for everyone,” president of Covington Moose Lodge Jason Hall said. “If this will help make Alleghany County a safe environment, it was well worth it.”

Hall said the donation comes from proceeds from their gambling machines.