Families get excited for Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will soon be headed back to class, and while this time of year can get expensive, Virginia’s tax free weekend is here to help. The holiday begins on Friday.

“I think it’s a good thing,” shopper Emme Custer said. “A lot more people can get more things that they need when there’s not that extra tax. It makes everything more affordable and cheaper.”

Everyone from moms, to college students will be hitting the sales rack this weekend trying to save a few bucks.

“It would be very helpful as a broke college student to be able to have a little bit of a discount,” shopper Lina Prillaman said.

To qualify for tax-free, the school supply item has to cost $20 or less and clothing or shoes must cost $100 or less.

“We all need to save some money now,” shopper Brooke Frost said. “It really helps especially with school supplies and getting ready for school.”

Inflation is a major factor expected to draw shoppers to stores for the deals.

“The National Retail Federation is projecting that families will spend approximately $875 per family this year on back to school merchandise, so any opportunity to save just helps stretch that dollar go a little bit further,” Valley View Mall spokesperson Stacey Keating said.

The Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday at midnight and ends Sunday at midnight. For a full list of items eligible, click here.