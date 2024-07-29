Juveniles charged after “shots fired” incident in Lynchburg Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Juveniles have been charged after a “shots fired” incident in Lynchburg, according to LPD.

The incident took place on Saturday when LPD responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Cabell Street at 7:52 p.m.

We’re told witnesses advised that a group of juveniles in a gray jeep were involved in the incident.

Within one hour LPD’s Emergency Communications Center received an additional report that the same group of juveniles had returned to the scene, we’ve learned.

Witnesses described a juvenile wearing a red hoodie who was observed with a firearm. Officers promptly responded to the updated information and upon arrival, they detained four individuals and recovered a gun, according to the department.

As a result of the investigation, four juveniles have been charged with the following:

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor

A 14-year-old boy has been served with two outstanding criminal petitions

A different 15-year-old boy has been charged with providing false identification to law enforcement

A 13-year-old boy has been released to his parents and charges are pending

The investigation remains ongoing, LPD said.

