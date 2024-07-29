New mural pays tribute to 1218 Train

ROANOKE, Va. – Our region is getting more colorful every day thanks to the addition of more and more murals.

John Murrill is a local artist doing his best to spread his art around Southwest Virginia.

His newest addition features the 1218 steam train and various Roanoke icons.

This piece is part of an ongoing effort between the Roanoke Arts Commission, Downtown Roanoke Inc., and downtown business owners, to enrich Roanoke as a destination for all who visit.

The mural is located at 108 Church Avenue Southeast.

You can also find John’s work along the Roanoke River Greenway, at River’s Edge Park, and at various restaurants and businesses across Southwest Virginia.