Halifax County shooting leaves one dead

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – One person died in a shooting in Halifax County early Tuesday morning (July 30), according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Thompson Store Road and arrived to find a ‘male subject’ lying on the ground who had been shot. Shortly after, EMS personnel confirmed that he had died as a result of injuries from the shooting.

Authorities told 10 News that the home where the incident happened is vacant and said the incident appears to be isolated. The victim will not be identified until the next of kin is properly notified.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 476-3334 or the Halifax County crime line at 476-8445. You may remain anonymous.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect/suspects responsible for this crime. Investigator, Sergeant J.M. Burton is in charge of the investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.