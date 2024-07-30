80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man facing charges in connection with alleged arson in Forest

Tags: Forest
A man is expected to be charged with arson in connection with a house fire that happened in Forest last Thursday (July 25), according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance. (Forest Fire Department)

FOREST, Va. – A man is expected to be charged with arson in connection with a house fire that happened in Forest last Thursday (July 25), according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

The arson charge was obtained but has not been formally served on Tyler Ray Gaddy yet, officials told 10 News.

Recommended Videos

In addition to this, he is also facing the following charges:

  • Drug possession of a Schedule I or II drug
  • Possession of firearms while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug
  • Eluding/disregarding police
  • Reckless driving
  • Protective order violations

He is currently being held in the Amherst Adult Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos