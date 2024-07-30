Man facing charges in connection with alleged arson in Forest

A man is expected to be charged with arson in connection with a house fire that happened in Forest last Thursday (July 25), according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

FOREST, Va. – A man is expected to be charged with arson in connection with a house fire that happened in Forest last Thursday (July 25), according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

The arson charge was obtained but has not been formally served on Tyler Ray Gaddy yet, officials told 10 News.

Recommended Videos

In addition to this, he is also facing the following charges:

Drug possession of a Schedule I or II drug

Possession of firearms while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug

Eluding/disregarding police

Reckless driving

Protective order violations

He is currently being held in the Amherst Adult Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.