43-year old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County July 9

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – VSP is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man in Botetourt County on July 9, according to the department.

We’re told the crash occurred Just before 10 p.m. on Route 220 one-tenth of a mile south of Country Club Road in Botetourt County.

Recommended Videos

A 2000 Ford Ranger was traveling north on 220 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, lost control, and overturned, ejecting the driver, VSP said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The driver has been identified as 43-year-old Brian Coffey of Eagle Rock. 10 News has learned that Coffey was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.