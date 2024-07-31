Completing 10 Blue Ridge Games scavenger hunts in 60 minutes or less

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge Games are set to kick off the day after the Olympics end in Paris. In addition to giving everyone a chance to explore what our region has to offer through hiking, fishing, biking and scavenger hunts, it can also win you up to $10,000 in prizes.

The process is pretty simple:

Register as a WSLS Insider , then fill out the registration for the Blue Ridge Games

Once registered, you can start playing as soon as the Paris Olympics end, all the way to Sept. 6

The process requires you to pin the pictures that you snap at the site to earn points

Among the frequently asked questions: How many ‘events’ must I complete to be eligible for prizes? Well, the challenges vary in terms of points, but the smallest amount you can earn is 50, and the threshold for winning a prize is 500 total points.

So WSLS 10 anchors Jenna Zibton and John Appicello set out to demonstrate just how achievable 500 points is by trying to complete 10 Scavenger Hunt destinations, complete with the required pictures, in one hour or less.

Were they successful? YES! Using the comprehensive map, they cooked up a path around Roanoke and the surrounding area to reach 10 spots.

Here are the paths they took:

1. The Roanoke Star

2. The Mill Mountain Zoo

3. Noke Van Co.

4. Dr. Pepper Park

5. Elmwood Park

6. Fireman’s Statue at the Virginia Museum of Transportation

7. Taubman Museum of Art

8. Dr. Pepper sign

9. City Market Building

10. Center in the Square.

They completed the tasks in just under 50 minutes! It can be done!

As a reminder, the games begin on August 12 and run through Sept. 6. Check out the Blue Ridge Games by clicking here. Good luck!