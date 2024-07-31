Habitat for Humanity home transported to permanent location, build continues

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke College students have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build one local mom a home. The house made it’s way from Roanoke College to it’s permanent site on Bullitt Avenue on Wednesday.

“Moving something this big does pose its challenges,” Habitat for Humanity Director of Development David Tate said. “Particularly getting out of the initial neighborhood, and then, once we got off the interstate in downtown Roanoke coming up Bullitt Avenue it’s difficult.”

The house will soon be a place for Roanoke mother Nahdijah Hunt to call home.

“It actually feels good,” Hunt said. “It feels good because not everybody is fortunate, and I just like the fact that it’s an ongoing cycle, you help me, I help you.”

When the house is complete, it’ll be over 1400 square feet.

Builders hope to finish in time for the holidays. In the coming days, a major transformation will take place, and then it’s onto the next build.

“We just dedicated our 287th home here in the Roanoke Valley,” Tate said. “This is just one of the hundreds of stories Habitat Roanoke has been able to contribute to this Valley.”