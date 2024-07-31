Second arrest made in August 2022 drive-by shootings in Danville

The Danville Police Department on July 24, 2024 arrested Jaiden Daniel Franklin, 23, for his involvement in an aggravated assault from August 2022.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with drive-by shootings from August 2022.

The incident happened on Aug. 15, 2022, on North Avenue, where a gold SUV drove past a group of people and someone inside started shooting. A man in the group then shot back at the SUV as it drove away from North Avenue.

At about 7 p.m. that same evening, officers were called to Riverside Drive for another shooting and later determined that it involved the same SUV from the shooting that happened earlier.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Danville Police arrested 23-year-old Jaiden Daniel Franklin for his involvement in the aggravated assault and charged him with the following:

Two counts of felonious assault

Two counts of shooting from a vehicle

Two counts of use or display firearm in the commission of a felony

One count of attempt to commit a noncapital offense.

A second suspect, Xzavion Smith, was arrested on August 16, 2022, for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident.

A 2022 GMC Terrain was mentioned as being used in 2022 and was later recovered in Pittsylvania County after being found burned.