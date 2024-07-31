U.S. unemployment reaches three-year high, Virginia steady at 2.7%

ROANOKE, Va. – Unemployment reached a three-year high, rising to 4.1% nationwide in June.

“It’s a tough market,” said Zenith Barrett, the vice president of advancement with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

She says there are job opportunities in Southwest Virginia, particularly in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, and IT fields. Sometimes the hardest part can be getting your foot in the door.

“We work with our business partners and community partners to build the workforce,” said Barrett.

Virginia is faring slightly better than the national unemployment rate. The latest report shows that the Commonwealth stayed the same from May to June at 2.7%. That’s a 0.1% increase from 2023.

Breaking down the data further, the Lynchburg area saw the highest unemployment rate across Virginia: at 3.7%.

Barrett says Goodwill and other local nonprofits can help you navigate the job market.

“We really provide personalized support to jobseekers to navigate this economic shift successfully,” said Barrett.

Bernard Taylor is one of those success stories. After serving 25 years behind bars, he returned home to Roanoke and landed a job with help from Goodwill’s Career Navigation Program.

“Once you are on the right path, so many opportunities, so many doors are able to open for you,” said Taylor.

“We’re all working together to help with the race on talent,” said Barrett.