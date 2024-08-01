Commemorating the life and service of Corporal Barry Lee Pendry

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and community members honored the life and legacy of a fallen hero.

A commemoration ceremony was held today in honor of Corporal Barry Lee Pendry, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in 1985.

The corporal’s family says that Barry “loved working for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and serving the people of Roanoke.”

In honor of Corporal Pendry’s sacrifice, the Sheriff’s Office created a special memorial area and plaque through the generous support of the Virginia Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.