Former Virginia Tech research professor sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Circuit Court has sentenced former Virginia Tech research professor Brett Tyler to 10 years in prison on child sexual abuse charges, court records show.

Authorities said he pleaded guilty to the following:

Two counts of forcible sodomy with a child younger than 13

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15

One count of aggravated sexual battery with a victim younger than 13

The offense happened back in 2005.