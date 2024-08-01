90º
Former Virginia Tech research professor sentenced on child sexual abuse charges

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Brett Tyler (Copyright 2024 by the Western Virginia Regional Jail - All rights reserved.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Circuit Court has sentenced former Virginia Tech research professor Brett Tyler to 10 years in prison on child sexual abuse charges, court records show.

Authorities said he pleaded guilty to the following:

  • Two counts of forcible sodomy with a child younger than 13
  • Two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child younger than 15
  • One count of aggravated sexual battery with a victim younger than 13

The offense happened back in 2005.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

