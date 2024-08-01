Roanoke Police searching for person of interest in string of burglaries

The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a series of burglaries in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a series of burglaries in Roanoke.

Authorities said the burglaries happened between July 18 and July 30 at businesses in the Williamson Road area.

If you have any information on who this individual is or their location, please contact Detective Nagy at 540-853-2575 or rpdresources@roanokeva.gov. You can also call the RPD tipline at 540-344-8500 and share what you know. Callers can remain anonymous.