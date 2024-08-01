Solarix acquires Forest Facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance along with the Bedford County Office of Economic Development announced that Solarix would be investing $63 million to establish a state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility in Forest.

We’re told the facility aims to support the Commonwealth’s renewable energy supply needs and mitigate reliance on foreign manufacturers.

Solarix will employ 104 people with manufacturing set to begin in July 2025. The facility is 423,553 square feet and is situated on 56.2 acres of land.

Carlos Class, CEO and Co-Founder of Solarix, said, “As a 100% American-owned and managed company, we are immensely proud to contribute to our nation’s energy independence. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable solar modules in the industry. By reclaiming control of our supply chain from foreign manufacturers, we are safeguarding our electric grid infrastructure, ensuring its resilience for decades to come. This is not just a business endeavor; it is a commitment to U.S. national security and a sustainable future.”

“We are excited to welcome Solarix to the Lynchburg Region – an established and growing energy manufacturing hub here in Virginia,” said Rosana Chaidez, Board Chair of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and President & CEO of Handy Distribution. “I’d also like to thank the Bank of the James for their integral partnership on this project. Our region stands ready to support Solarix’s growth and aspirations.”

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance worked with the Bedford County Office of Economic Development to support the project for Virginia, 10 News has learned.