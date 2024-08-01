Volvo plant hosts active shooter training drill in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County emergency crews participated in a mass casualty emergency response training at the New River Valley Volvo plant.

Crews from all over Pulaski County gathered at the Volvo Manufacturing facility to practice what to do in the event of an active shooter.

I talked to leaders with the county and they tell me with Volvo being temporarily shut down, this was a great opportunity for both parties.

“Well, unfortunately, we live in a day and age where we have to take these kinds of measures, so you have to be proactive just in case something happens,” said Anthony Akers, assistant county administrator.

They said this was a great way to get a fast, real-world training scenario for everyone.

“It was a fast-paced exercise simulating these kinds of situations,” said Marcus Thompson, with Volvo. “We welcomed it. We thank all the agencies that came.”

They said they were impressed with how well the training went today.