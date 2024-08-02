Big Lick Comic-Con hosts stars and creators this weekend

ROANOKE, VA – Nearly 12,000 comic book fans are headed to Roanoke this weekend for Big Lick Comic-Con

The convention started in 2017, with only about 2,000 people, and has grown year after year.

This year, fans can meet stars like The Walking Dead and Marvel Actor Michael Rooker, Pink Power Ranger Catherine Sutherland and tons more voice actors and comic book creators.

“People ask me, you know, ‘Really, a con is that big in Roanoke, Virginia?’ and I’m like, if you meet the people in Roanoke, you will know that this is generations of people that love the arts and people sometimes forget that a Comic-Con is 100% celebrating creativity and celebrating the arts,” Owner and Creative Director of Big Lick Comic-Con J.D. Sutphin said.

The convention tells us there are plenty of safety measures in place, including in terms of costumes.

For a full list of guidelines and what you can and can’t bring, click here.