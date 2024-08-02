From courtroom to basketball court

ROANOKE, VA – In the game of life, Tymon Smith has two choices.

“Dealing with two court systems. A basketball court, and a courtroom,” Tymon said.

He found himself in prison for the first time almost ten years ago.

“I had failed at college and I was kind of embarrassed, and that led to my downfall because I didn’t have any coping skills or I didn’t know how to deal with my problems,” he said.

He did his time - 18 months - but found himself falling into the same patterns.

“Anything bad I ever did came from and stemmed from addiction,” Tymon said.

And a short time later, he landed back in a cell. But this time, he’d spend the next six and a half years there.

“When that sentencing came down, what went through your mind?” 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman asked.

“My daughter, how old she would be when I got out, and how it all falls down,” Tymon said.

In prison, there wasn’t much to do besides reflect and play basketball.

“It saved my life first and foremost. Because I figured out who I am as a person and what I want as a person,” he said.

He rediscovered the love of a game he’d had since before he could walk - and made his choice of court system - the basketball court.

And in that cell - his youth basketball program, Next Level Hoops, was born.

“How’d you land on that?” Coleman asked.

“It just seemed right because that’s what life is about, always getting to that next level no matter what profession you’re in,” Tymon said.

He coaches kids of any age, but not just on on the court skills.

“There are a lot of kids that in the inner city, a lot of kids are influenced by the wrong things. And when you come through my program, whether you’re doing the right thing or the wrong thing, I’m gonna make sure you know you’re doing the right thing - by playing sports, by making good grades, by doing the most important things in life,” he said.

14 year-old Elijah Smith has seen this first hand.

He hasn’t even started high school yet, but has been through more than most people can imagine.

“A seen a lot of it. A lot of my friends have been killed. A lot of parents. A lot of friends,” Elijah said.

But through Next Level, he’s found an outlet.

“How have you gotten through that?” Coleman asked.

“I cry most nights basically. I just go to basketball and try to play through it,” Elijah said.

“It really is an escape for you,” Coleman said.

Tymon is a mentor to Elijah - and wants people to know, no matter what walk of life you’re from, no matter if you can shoot a basketball or not, he’s been there.

“Do you think these kids have helped you in your recovery?” Coleman asked.

“Oh man! They’re the main parts because I feel like if I mess up, I can’t be around them, I can’t go around them, I’m not being a good role model, I’m not being a good leader. And that helps me,” Tymon said.