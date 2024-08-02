81º
Part of I-81 closed for emergency bridge repairs

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

SALEM, Va. – You may notice more traffic on Interstate 81 as the right lane of southbound I-81 around mile marker 138 is closed for emergency bridge repairs.

If you’re traveling that way in the next 24 hours, plan to take an alternate route.

VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said the bridge was damaged overnight when struck by a tractor-trailer.

“We certainly are working as quickly as possible to get the lane reopened to traffic,” Bond said. “A contractor is working diligently to make the repairs as quickly as possible.”

The lane is expected to reopen sometime on Saturday.

