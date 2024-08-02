Roanoke City mayor, council candidates partake in unconventional forum on wheels

ROANOKE, Va. – Regardless of political party, Roanoke City Council and Mayor candidates believe public transportation is valuable to the city.

On Thursday afternoon, candidates got the chance to ride one of Valley Metro’s many bus routes that go throughout the city. The bus ride became the site for one of the city’s more unconventional political forums.

The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG) hosted the forum so candidates could hear from riders about the challenges they face riding the bus.

RRAG board member Maynard Keller tells 10 News some candidates may have never even ridden the city bus.

“They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, I say a bus ride is worth 1,000 pictures. What better way than to actually get on the bus to learn about the bus ride, the bus system, the bus stops, see the conditions, meet the riders so they can be a better steward of the money they’re spending on the buses,” Keller said.

BRRAG invited all candidates for council and mayor to join the event. Roanoke Mayoral candidates Republican David Bowers and Democrat Joe Cobb attended, while Stephanie Moon Reynolds was unable to make it.

Get the day's biggest stories in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

BRRAG has been advocating for riders in the Roanoke area since 2022. One of the big accomplishments was when the city council approved a new service called Metro FLX, which allows passengers to schedule late-night bus rides Monday to Saturday from 8:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. and Sunday rides from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The future is that we’re going to extend the hours of Metro FLX so there will be public transit 24/7 in some form. That’s one of the goals.”

Bowers was mayor of the city when the normal bus times were extended later, and he is proud he was part of the decision to make it happen. During his ride, the bus stopped at the busiest stop in all of Roanoke, Walmart Valley View.

It’s the busiest stop but also has its challenges with no sidewalk, no shelter and no trash can. City council has had issues with the owners of the former Sears building who also own the property of where the stop is at.

“It’s important that we have a stop there. I learned tonight that in fact, there’s 15 bus stops that need to be upgraded and improved here in Roanoke. This was a very valuable opportunity for candidates,” Bowers said.

All of the council candidates joined in on the ride as well. They include Republicans Nick Hagen and Jim Garrett; Democrats Phazhon Nash, Terry McGuire and Benjamin Woods; and independents Cathy Reynolds and Evelyn Powers. The seven candidates are running for three seats that will be on the November ballot. None are incumbents.