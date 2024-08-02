Roanoke County has urgent need for foster families

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County has an urgent need for foster families. Currently there are 117 children in care, but only 31 homes.

Lise Martin is a family services supervisor with Roanoke County Social Services. The department works with families in Vinton, Salem and Roanoke County.

Martin says the number of families interested in fostering has dropped in recent years. But at the same time, more and more children are entering foster care. When there aren’t enough foster homes locally, the children are forced to live in group homes or residential facilities. Sometimes they can even be sent far away from their friends and community.

“Our children have been though so much. And what they need are families who are flexible, who can kind of meet them where they are, and provide healing homes,” said Martin. “That is going to be the best way to get them moving forward.”

Most anyone can be a foster parent: married couples, single parents, or individuals without children. Foster parents do have to pass background checks, interviews, and a 30-hour pre-service training. Potential foster families will also undergo home assessments.

If you’re interested in fostering, there’s a pre-service training this fall. Click here to learn more.