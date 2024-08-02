80º
Senior alert issued for missing Rockbridge County woman

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an 81-year-old woman who’s missing out of Rockbridge County. (Virginia State Police)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an 81-year-old woman who’s missing out of Rockbridge County.

Linda Law Krantz was last seen on Thursday between 5:30 and 6 p.m. walking along Elliots Hill Lane, according to authorities.

State Police said she is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and is possibly wearing black shorts, a white shirt, grey sketchers and glasses.

Authorities told 10 News that the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding where Krantz may be located, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office [24/7 dispatch]at 540-463-7328 or 911.

Jazmine Otey

