Senior alert issued for missing Rockbridge County woman

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an 81-year-old woman who’s missing out of Rockbridge County.
Linda Law Krantz was last seen on Thursday between 5:30 and 6 p.m. walking along Elliots Hill Lane, according to authorities.
State Police said she is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and is possibly wearing black shorts, a white shirt, grey sketchers and glasses.
Authorities told 10 News that the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
If you have any information regarding where Krantz may be located, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office [24/7 dispatch]at 540-463-7328 or 911.