Virginia senators celebrate passage of bill to rename Lynchburg VA Clinic after Desmond Doss

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine recently celebrated the unanimous Senate passage of their proposed bill to rename the Lynchburg VA Clinic after the war hero Desmond T. Doss.

“We’re very glad to see our legislation to rename the Lynchburg VA Clinic after Private First Class Desmond T. Doss, a brave Virginian who saved the lives of 75 wounded infantrymen, pass through the Senate unanimously,” both senators stated. “This is a great step to honor the tremendous bravery, courage, and patriotism of Private First Class Doss, and we hope the House follows our lead and gets this across the finish line as soon as possible.”

The war hero pursued medical roles during World War II, and managed to save the lives of over 75 wounded men at the Maeda Escarpment. His duty inspired the movie Hacksaw Ridge and earned him countless medals, including a Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman.

Lynchburg VA Clinic would be renamed the Private First Class Desmond T. Doss VA Clinic. The bill is expected to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, where companion legislation was introduced by Bob Good, the Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th district.