Kitten with rabies found in Roanoke County

VDH reports this kitten was confirmed to have rabies. Residents of the areas of Bandy Rd/ Ferguson Valley Rd in Mount Pleasant and around Pheasant Run Rd in Cave Spring should alert their doctor and health department if they had any contact with the animal.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents in Roanoke County about potential exposure to a kitten with rabies.

Health officials confirmed the presence of rabies in the area of Pheasant Run Circle. Additional information from the investigation revealed that the rabid kitten was also in the Mount Pleasant area near Bandy Road and Ferguson Valley Road SE of South Roanoke County around Saturday, July 20.

The cat was confirmed positive for rabies by the VDH on Tuesday in the area of Pheasant Run Circle in Southwestern Roanoke County. The Roanoke Health Department collected the animal on Thursday, July 25.

VDH is asking you to contact your doctor and the local health department if you were exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet has been exposed to an animal with rabies.

See VDH’s full release below:

Please contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division or Roanoke CityAnimal Control if you know of any possible human or animal contact with this cat.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Exposure to rabies is considered:

any time a bite or scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound.

when rabid tissue enters a mucous membrane via the eye, mouth, or nose.

The Code of Virginia §3.2-6521 requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older. Citizens should not approach or touch any wild or stray animals and should report any abnormal animal behavior to their local animal control dispatcher. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9928..

To help prevent the spread of rabies, everyone should: