Wythe County 911 phone lines working after overnight outage

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County 911 lines are back in service as of 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to a post on the County’s Facebook.

The post states that off-site technicians located the problem with 911 phone lines and resolved the issue earlier than expected.

Wythe County first notified the public about the outage at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, posting on its Facebook page:

“Urgent: Saturday Morning, 12:02 a.m.: Wythe County 911 lines are down. Technicians for our phone and call-handling providers are working to identify and repair the issue. Our non-emergency numbers are working, so if you call 911 but do not get a response, hang up and call 276-227-0397. Updates will be made available as soon as possible, but this outage may last past 6 a.m. Saturday morning.”

The issue also affected calls at the Twin 911 Center in Galax.

