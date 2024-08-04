Explore Park was taken over by this year’s Insect Fest

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It was a creepy crawling good time in Roanoke County today as this year’s Insect Fest took over Explore Park.

Families learned about bugs and the important role they play in the ecosystem.

There was an insect bingo, a beehouse booth, crafts, and more.

“This is our first-ever insect fest. It’s an event celebrating insect diversity, specifically here at Explore Park. Four different giant large insects, highlighting different things, we have educational materials that partner with different crafts and fun things for kids and families, just to get people out to the park to have fun and learn something,” said Charlie Biesecker, recreation supervisor for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism

There were also gardening classes to learn how to ward off bugs and pests.