Load the Bus event ends today at 6 pm

WSLS is partnering with four other school divisions.

Keshia Lynn, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the last day to donate school supplies to students in need during our Load the Bus Event.

WSLS is partnering with Roanoke City, Salem City, Roanoke County, and Craig County Public Schools for Walmart’s Load the Bus program.

Load the Bus assists in collecting school supplies, such as backpacks, binders, markers, composition notebooks, folders, scissors, and more.

You have from noon to 6 pm today to donate supplies. We’re accepting donations at four different Walmarts, including Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View.

The event kicked off Friday and it’s taking place during tax-free weekend.

“You know there’s one other school supply that we really want to encourage folks to think about and that’s the backpack itself. We have many students that for whatever reason their families can’t afford school supplies, but they also can’t afford that backpack,” said Chuck Lionberger with Roanoke County Public Schools.

Keshia Lynn is a Multimedia Journalist for WSLS. She was born and raised in Maryland and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society from American University and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

