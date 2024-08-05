Fraternity members cycle across the U.S., raise more than $400,000 to promote disability inclusion

More than 50 fraternity members are cycling more than 4,000 miles coast to coast to raise awareness for people with disabilities.

One group of cyclists stopped here at home to connect with the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke.

It’s called the Journey of Hope.

“Each state or city we go to, we stop at disability organizations like this one, and we play games with them, have fun [and] spread awareness for people with disabilities. It’s super fun,” said Nicolas Buonincontro, a rising Junior at Northern Arizona University.

It’s through “The Ability Experience,” the national philanthropy of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

So far, the entire team has raised more than $400,000 with the goal of helping the lives of people with disabilities.

“When we look at inclusion, it’s not about just being allowed to show up, it’s about actually belonging, and when you see people who are neurotypical interacting with people who are disabled and it’s genuine, then there comes a sense of belonging and then you are made to feel valuable as a human being and we all deserve to feel that,” Jessica Price, vice president of the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke, said.

Connor VanOrden, a Roanoke College graduate, is a part of the coast-to-coast trek that he said was one of his best on-the-whim decisions.

”I was sitting in bed one day and something said, ‘You got to do this ride,’ and it’s been absolutely incredible. I think some of the people we’ve met have touched me more than I’ve been able to touch them,” VanOrden said.

Those that we spoke with said even the toughest days are worthwhile because they are presented with the opportunity to serve others.

“We were on a 100-mile ride, and we had 8,000 feet of climbing to do, and it was pouring rain and you just sort of look up and say, ‘Look where I am right now,’” VanOrden said

But it’s not over yet, the cyclist has five more days and just over 250 more miles of riding to get to their final destination in Washington, D.C.

For more information on their journey, click here.