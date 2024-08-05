Roanoke City kicks off ‘Vision Zero’ community engagement week

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking people to share their concerns and feedback on traffic safety throughout ‘Vision Zero Roanoke Community Engagement Week’.

The engagement is happening in three different ways throughout the week. The first is through a series of open engagement sessions, the first of which happened on Thursday.

Monday, August 5

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Big Lick Brewing – 409 Salem Ave SW

Tuesday, August 6

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: McCadden Park – 1616 19th St NW

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Fire Station 8 – 2328 Crystal Spring Ave SW

Wednesday, August 7

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Berglund Center Special Events Center – 710 Williamson Rd

Thursday, August 8

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Williamson Road Library – 3837 Williamson Rd

The city also has a series of walk audits planned in specific problem spot areas.

The walk audits are open to the public; however, space is limited and preference will be given to PAC members. If you are interested in participating in a walk audit please contact Rob Issem at robert.issem@roanokeva.gov.

Tuesday, August 6 Southeast Roanoke:



Tour Route: Bullit Ave, Jamison Ave, and 9th Street



Meeting Time: 9:00 AM (Walk starts at 9:15 AM)



Meeting Location: Church parking lot at Murray Ave and 9th Street (enter from Murray between 9th and 8th Streets)



Southwest Roanoke:



Tour Route: Franklin, Mclanahan, Broadway, and Avenham



Meeting Time: 1:00 PM (Vans leave at 1:15 PM)



Meeting Location: Roanoke Public Works, 1802 Courtland Road NE





Wednesday, August 7 Northwest Roanoke:



Tour Route: Salem Turnpike and Melrose Ave



Meeting Time: 10:15 AM (Walk starts at 10:30 AM)



Meeting Location: Roanoke Envision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike NW





Thursday, August 8 Northeast Roanoke:



Tour Route: Williamson Road, Hershberger, and Valley View Blvd (Short walks from several van stops including Liberty/Courtland, 10th and Williamson, Hershberger)



Meeting Time: 1:00 PM (Vans leave at 1:15 PM)



Meeting Location: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Rd



You can also give feedback through an online survey.