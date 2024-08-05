93º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke City kicks off ‘Vision Zero’ community engagement week

The city is committing to zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City, Vision Zero, Traffic Injury, Pedestrian Safety, Biking Safety

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking people to share their concerns and feedback on traffic safety throughout ‘Vision Zero Roanoke Community Engagement Week’.

The engagement is happening in three different ways throughout the week. The first is through a series of open engagement sessions, the first of which happened on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

  • Monday, August 5
    Time: 5:00 PM
    Location: Big Lick Brewing – 409 Salem Ave SW
  • Tuesday, August 6
    Time: 5:00 PM
    Location: McCadden Park – 1616 19th St NW
    Time: 6:30 PM
    Location: Fire Station 8 – 2328 Crystal Spring Ave SW
  • Wednesday, August 7
    Time: 5:00 PM
    Location: Berglund Center Special Events Center – 710 Williamson Rd
  • Thursday, August 8
    Time: 4:00 PM
    Location: Williamson Road Library – 3837 Williamson Rd

The city also has a series of walk audits planned in specific problem spot areas.

The walk audits are open to the public; however, space is limited and preference will be given to PAC members. If you are interested in participating in a walk audit please contact Rob Issem at robert.issem@roanokeva.gov.

  • Tuesday, August 6
    • Southeast Roanoke:

      Tour Route: Bullit Ave, Jamison Ave, and 9th Street

      Meeting Time: 9:00 AM (Walk starts at 9:15 AM)

      Meeting Location: Church parking lot at Murray Ave and 9th Street (enter from Murray between 9th and 8th Streets)

    • Southwest Roanoke:

      Tour Route: Franklin, Mclanahan, Broadway, and Avenham

      Meeting Time: 1:00 PM (Vans leave at 1:15 PM)

      Meeting Location: Roanoke Public Works, 1802 Courtland Road NE

  • Wednesday, August 7
    • Northwest Roanoke:

      Tour Route: Salem Turnpike and Melrose Ave

      Meeting Time: 10:15 AM (Walk starts at 10:30 AM)

      Meeting Location: Roanoke Envision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike NW

  • Thursday, August 8
    • Northeast Roanoke:

      Tour Route: Williamson Road, Hershberger, and Valley View Blvd (Short walks from several van stops including Liberty/Courtland, 10th and Williamson, Hershberger)

      Meeting Time: 1:00 PM (Vans leave at 1:15 PM)

      Meeting Location: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Rd

You can also give feedback through an online survey.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos