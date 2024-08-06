Southside prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville is no stranger to flooding, whether it’s flash flooding, or the Dan River’s levels rising.

Back in 2018, Tropical Storm Michael wreaked havoc on the area, causing damage, and killing two people.

Now, with Tropical Storm Debby headed their way, Danville is doing all they can do prepare.

10 News caught up with Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Duffer ahead of the storm.

He says he cannot stress enough the importance of staying off the roads.

“Do not drive through any standing water,” Duffer said. “Because you don’t know if the roadway has been eroded out.”

If you do find yourself in trouble on the road, Duffer says do not get out of your car.

“Stay with that vehicle. Sometimes with standing water, if you get out, that can take your legs out from under you.”

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Check back with us on updates on this story throughout the evening.