76-year-old man reported missing in Pittsylvania County

Officials said Coleman Phelps was last seen on Wednesday at about 4:45 a.m. at his home on Ringgold Church Road.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a missing 76-year-old man in Pittsylvania County.

Officials said Coleman Phelps was last seen on Wednesday at about 4:45 a.m. at his home on Ringgold Church Road.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

He was described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall man who weighs about 220 pounds and is known to normally wear a grey T-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Pittsylvania County 911 Center at 434-432-7931.

We will continue to update this article as more details become readily available.