Visit Blue Ridge weighs in on record-breaking year for tourism

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a record-breaking year for tourism in the Commonwealth, according to the governor’s office. Visitor spending generated $33.3 billion in Virginia last year.

They said it’s a nearly 10% increase from the previous year.

“Visit Blue Ridge” said that recreation and transportation are the biggest areas for spending. Roanoke’s Amtrak station brings many tourists to the area.

“Being a great transportation hub for this side of the state, as well as having so many different recreation opportunities has definitely contributed to that,” Director of Public Relations for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Kathryn Lucas said.

VBR said numbers for each locality are expected to be released in September.

