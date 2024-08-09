Clear the Shelters | This lovebug needs some lovin’

If you are interested in adopting him, please complete an online Adoption Application with RVSPCA.

If you need a little extra lovin’ in your life, Otis is your guy.

This handsome fella sets the standard for “good boy” and makes a great snuggler and walking buddy.

Recommended Videos

Otis is 10 years old, but don’t worry, this won’t stop the paw-ty! He’s still active and loves playing with his toys and doing what he can to cheer up those around him.

He’s a pretty patient doggo who has done well living with other dogs in the past and tends to adapt easily. If you welcome him into your home, he’ll feel like part of the family before you know it.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested. Otis’s adoption fee is $99.

If you are interested in adopting him, please complete an online Adoption Application with RVSPCA by clicking here.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.