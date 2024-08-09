Wytheville’s Skeeter’s Hot Dogs needs new owner to survive

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Skeeters Hot Dogs has been part of the Wytheville community for almost 100 years, but now, they are in need of new owners to make sure that the restaurant does not go away from town.

Skeeter’s Hot Dogs first opened its doors in 1925 and since then has been a staple within the community James Huffard – lifelong Skeeter’s customer

“My dad and I would come and sit on these same stools, same countertop,” said James Huffard. “It’s just the nostalgia I guess, and then I brought my kids in here.”

Huffard has lived in Wythe County his entire life, and he’s also been coming to Skeeter’s for just about that whole time.

“It’s not only the best hot dog in the world but you look up on the wall, look at the menu...see things that bring back memories from when you were a child or even recent history of Wytheville,” Huffard said.

Recently, Skeeter’s announced they are closed until they can find new owners to operate the business.

I talked to the current owners of the building who are helping in the search, and they tell me their goal is to find a new owner for Skeeter’s as soon as possible.

“People come not only local people, but people all across the United States and around the world,” said Farron Smith, owner of the building. “They’re world-famous hotdogs.”

Huffard said to lose a place like Skeeter’s would be awful for Wytheville.

“It’s one of those places that I think Wytheville needs to try to keep in business,” Huffard said.

For more information, or if you think you are the right fit, you can find it here.